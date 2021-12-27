Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.73 ($115.42).

A number of analysts recently commented on KGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX traded up €1.44 ($1.62) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €96.30 ($108.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,950 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.63. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.