Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Price Target at GBX 149.25

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.25 ($1.97).

SNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.34) to GBX 137 ($1.81) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.30 ($1.88). The company had a trading volume of 97,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 86.15 ($1.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.47). The company has a market cap of £596.83 million and a PE ratio of -20.04.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.