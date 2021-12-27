Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,955.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,789.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.