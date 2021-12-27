NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.61. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 8,453 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

The stock has a market cap of $904.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

