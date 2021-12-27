Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.46. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 3,407 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

