Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $50.94

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.94, but opened at $49.36. Xometry shares last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 2,848 shares traded.

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Get Xometry alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.