Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.50

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 1149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $636.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 541.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 89,169 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 90.3% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

