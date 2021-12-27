SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.83

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 20631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after purchasing an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after purchasing an additional 292,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after purchasing an additional 503,924 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

