The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

