The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 405,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG opened at $160.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

