Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,838 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Intel worth $111,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.53. 122,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,861,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

