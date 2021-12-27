Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.87. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,962. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

