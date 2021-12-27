Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,208,330 shares of company stock valued at $98,154,088. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

SCHW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,495. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

