Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 2,302 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,702. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

