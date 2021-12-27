iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $113.02. 21,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.