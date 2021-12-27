PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 199 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $507.76. 9,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $409.73 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

