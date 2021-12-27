Keel Point LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 2,056,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

