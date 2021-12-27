John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.96. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,966. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

