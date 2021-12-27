Keel Point LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

