Kennicott Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $225.18. 493,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,598. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81.

