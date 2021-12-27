Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.21. 48,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221,947. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

