Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 7.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

