Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,792 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises 0.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 173,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,778,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.