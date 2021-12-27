Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 3.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

