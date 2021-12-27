Keel Point LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,663 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 56,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

