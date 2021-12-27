Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

