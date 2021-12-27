Zacks: Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

