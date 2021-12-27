Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 445.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZURN shares. Barclays set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

