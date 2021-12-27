Pangolin (PNG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.96 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $60.01 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.62 or 0.07905764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00076152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,308.41 or 0.99918829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,749,532 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

