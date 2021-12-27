Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $37.98

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

BP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 318,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984,790. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

