Caspian (CSP) Hits Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Caspian has a market cap of $4.52 million and $56,949.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

