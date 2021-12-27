LSV Asset Management Has $271.64 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,183,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,032,352 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.48% of Ford Motor worth $271,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 784,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,124,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

