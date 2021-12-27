LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $317,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 209,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

