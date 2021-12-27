LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,889,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,382 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $354,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

AGCO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.70. 1,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

