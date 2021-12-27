LSV Asset Management Sells 107,588 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,429,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,588 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up about 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 1.93% of Regions Financial worth $392,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 51.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE RF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.61. 35,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,989. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

