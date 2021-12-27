HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.80. 4,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.09. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

