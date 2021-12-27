LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,911,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.65% of General Mills worth $233,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,016. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

