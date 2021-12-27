Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $55.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 14,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,706. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

