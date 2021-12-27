LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,980 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.60% of Celanese worth $262,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 23.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Celanese by 2.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.98. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.48. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

