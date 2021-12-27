KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $26.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

KEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,167. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after buying an additional 867,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

