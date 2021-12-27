Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

BLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

