Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,789. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

