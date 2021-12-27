Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $245.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.