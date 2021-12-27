Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

