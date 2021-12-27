Intrust Bank NA Acquires 165 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.33. 24,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,771. The company has a market cap of $252.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,634 shares of company stock valued at $146,596,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

