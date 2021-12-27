Vanilla Network Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00008970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.01 million and $39,025.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00062750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.02 or 0.07915705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,482.76 or 1.00029582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 796,881 coins and its circulating supply is 652,266 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

