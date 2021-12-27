Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.16. 22,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

