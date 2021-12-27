Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $240.98. 9,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,660. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

