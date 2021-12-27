Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 6,912 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $36,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $189.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.