Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce $16.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

